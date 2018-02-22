Starbucks Korea to support restoration of Korean Empire heritage

The company also unveiled a limited edition tumbler with pokerwork describing the legation building located in Washington DC, a third product of the cultural heritage project.
During the ceremony which took place at the coffee franchise’s signature The Jongno branch, Starbucks Korea officials delivered the 100 million won to the Cultural Heritage Administration and Overseas Korean Cultural Heritage Foundation.
This raised the company’s donation in the given project to a total of 300 million won as it donated 200 million won in May last year, commemorating the 120th anniversary of Emperor Gojong’s proclamation of the Korean Empire in early 20th century.
The fund was dedicated to the preservation and restoration of the legation which symbolizes the diplomatic independence and sovereignty of the short-live empire despite colonial pressure from world powers at the time.
The heritage building, currently under restoration work, is to be open to the public starting May this year, according to officials. Also, the limited edition tumbler will be available in Starbucks stores from May 5.
By Bae Hyun-jung (tellme@heraldcorp.com)