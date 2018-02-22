Samsung BioLogics’ 3rd plant secures $16.6m order from US drugmaker

The contract is equal to roughly 6 percent of the Korean firm’s net revenue as of 2016, according to the disclosure.
The order could increase in size to $148.2 million, depending on whether the US firm succeeds in bringing the drug to market. The US firm also may extend additional contracts.
Details of the contract, such as the identity of the other party and contract period, have yet to be made public. Samsung BioLogics cited a contractual obligation to keep the details secret.
|(Samsung BioLogics)
Kim Tae-han, chief executive and president of Samsung BioLogics, hinted on Thursday of transferring part of the firm’s drug production at its first and second plants to the third plant.
Samsung BioLogics, the pharmaceutical arm of the nation’s largest conglomerate Samsung, currently has three plants, while it has mulled plans to build a fourth one.
By Son Ji-hyoung
