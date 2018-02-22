[PyeongChang 2018] Speedskating empress Lee Sang-hwa emotional after ‘unforgettable’ experience

(Left photo) Lee Sang-hwa hugs PyeongChang mascot Soohorang.

(Right photo) South Korean Lee Sang-hwa, left, and Japan‘s Nao Kodaira hold each other after the women’s 500 meters speedskating event at the Gangneung Oval at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, on Sunday. (Lee Sang-hwa’s Instagram)