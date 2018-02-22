[PyeongChang 2018] PyeongChang Olympic spectators top 1m: organizers

SPORTS

PYEONGCHANG, Gangwon Province -- The total number of spectators who have visited the PyeongChang Winter Olympics has surpassed 1 million, with just three days left to the closing ceremony, local organizers said Thursday.



"The combined number of spectators as of Wednesday was 1,076,000," said Sung Baik-you, spokesperson for the PyeongChang Organizing Committee for the 2018 Olympic & Paralympic Games. "We saw 91,567 spectators yesterday."



Sung said that POCOG has sold 105,000 tickets so far, or 98.7 percent of its ticket sales goal. He asked for more attention on the closing ceremony, which will take place at the Olympic Stadium in PyeongChang, Gangwon Province, on Sunday.



"We still have some tickets left for the closing ceremony," he said. "We have 22,500 seats available for the closing ceremony, but about 17,900 seats have been sold for so far." (Yonhap)



