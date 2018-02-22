Ex-Seoul police chief gets suspended sentence for abuse of power

NATIONAL

A Seoul court on Thursday handed down a suspended prison term to a former Seoul police chief for abuse of power.



The Seoul Central District Court sentenced Goo Eun-soo, ex-commissioner of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, to 10 months in jail with a stay of execution for two years. He was immediately released from presentencing detention upon the court ruling.



Goo, 60, was indicted in November last year for accepting 30 million won ($27,760) in kickbacks from the head of the multi-level marketing company IDS Holdings on the promise that two police officers would be promoted so that they could take charge of an investigation involving the company. Goo led the Seoul police agency from 2014-2015.





Goo Eun-soo, former commissioner of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, enters the courthouse on Jan. 16, 2018 to attend his bribery trial. (Yonhap)

The court acquitted him of the bribery charge, citing the low credibility of testimonies by those who gave bribes.But the court found him guilty of abuse of authority for ordering his subordinate to designate the IDS Holdings case to a specific officer in a specific precinct.Goo has been standing a separate trial without detention over negligence charges regarding the use of excessive police force during a 2015 protest rally that resulted in the death of a farmer activist struck by a police water cannon. (Yonhap)