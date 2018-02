OPINION

It was so heart-wrenching to see Noh Seon-yeong so sad and abandoned by her teammates. Park Ji-woo and Kim Bo-reum obviously lack the spirit of what the Olympics is all about. They should be ashamed of themselves and are very poor role models for the future young athletes of South Korea. I hope that South Korea does not condone “bullying” and will hold people, no matter what their status, accountable for their actions.





From, Jo Ann Nagatori

Honolulu, Hawaii