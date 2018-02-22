[PyeongChang 2018] S. Korea to compete in women's curling semifinals

SPORTS

PYEONGCHANG, Gangwon Province -- The South Korean women's curling team, a surprise sensation at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, will compete in the semifinals on Friday. Figure skaters will participate in free programs.



The curling team, comprised of Kim Yeong-mi, Kim Kyeong-ae, Kim Eun-jung, Kim Seon-yeong and alternate Kim Cho-hi, will compete in a semifinal event at Gangneung Curling Centre in sub-host city of Gangneung. With an 8-1 record, the Korean women topped the round robin session, winning seven straight matches. Friday's opponent has not yet been decided.





Members of the South Korean women`s curling team wave to spectators after defeating Denmark in a round-robin match held on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

Male speed skaters Cha Min-kyu, Mo Tae-beom and Kim Jun-ho will compete in the men's 1,000m competition at Gangneung Oval. Cha on Monday made a surprise run at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics to capture silver in the men's 500 meter speed skating.Female figure skaters Choi Da-bin and Kim Ha-nul will compete in a free skating event at Gangneung Ice Arena. Choi on Wednesday performed a flawless short program to pull off a personal high and rank eighth in the ladies' singles event. Kim Ha-nul, the youngest athlete on Team Korea, was placed at 21st. (Yonhap)