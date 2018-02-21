[PyeongChang 2018] S. Korea wins second straight silver in men’s team pursuit

SPORTS

South Korea grasped the silver medal in the men’s speed skating team pursuit event on Wednesday, marking the country’s third silver medal and ninth medal in total in this year’s Winter Games.



Lee Seung-Hoon, Chung Jae-won and Kim Min Seok of South Korea on Wednesday win gold medal in the men's team pursuit event held at Gangneung Oval, Gangneung. (Yonhap)