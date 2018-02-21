Parliamentary chiefs of S. Korea, Uzbekistan sign MOU on cooperation

Korea and Uzbekistan on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on bilateral cooperation in various areas, including trade and investment, officials here said.



The signing came after a meeting between National Assembly Speaker Chung Sye-kyun and Nuriddinjon Ismailov, the speaker of the Legislative Chamber of the Uzbek Supreme Assembly, in Seoul.





The MOU calls for strengthening cooperation in politics, economy, trade, investment and people-to-people exchanges, and sharing parliament-related knowledge by utilizing information and communication technologies, among other things.



During their talks, Chung voiced hopes that Uzbekistan's recent implementation of a visa waiver program would help expand people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.



Ismailov noted that he had visited many Korean hospitals with a view to helping his country's medical and health services.