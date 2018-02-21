[PyeongChang 2018] Dutch man caught stealing Soohorang plushies at Incheon Int’l Airport

The suspect, 53, was booked without detention on Wednesday on the charge of theft.
|Soohorang & Bandabi — the PyeongChang 2018 mascots (Twitter)
It is said the suspect reportedly stole six small-sized Soohorang bag charm plushies and a PyeongChang-inspired hooded sweatshirt from a PyeongChang Goods store within the internatinal terminal at 10:05 p.m. Monday.
The bag charm plush doll and sweatshirt are priced at 10,000 won ($8) and 49,000 won ($46), respectively.
The merchandise store had closed earlier that day at 9 p.m. The employees had left the goods in a box near the duty-free shops’ security clearance area.
|PyeongChang official merchandise store at Incheon International Airport. (PyeongChang 2018 official site)
Incheon airport police officers believe the suspect had committed the criminal act right before boarding his flight back to the Netherlands.
The suspect claimed to have taken the PyeongChang souvenirs out of the box because “there was no one at the cashier.”
Police have released the suspect to return back home, but plan to relay the case to the Prosecutors’ Office.
By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)