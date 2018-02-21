Korean military declares 'zero tolerance' against sex offenders

Korea's military law-enforcement authorities announced plans Wednesday for tougher punishment against sex offenders amid the spread of the #MeToo movement in the country.
In a report to the National Assembly, the Military Court of Korea said it will introduce the so-called "one strike, you're out" system against soldiers committing sexual crimes.
It set a range of stronger punishments: dismissal for rape, demotion for sexual assault or abuse and suspension for sexual harassment or sex trafficking.
|(Yonhap)
Military officers will be subject to legal punishment for conniving in sexual violence.
The military also plans to expand internal education on sex crimes.
Last month, Seo Ji-hyeon, a female prosecutor, disclosed that she was sexually assaulted in 2010 by Ahn Tae-geun, a senior male prosecutor at that time.
Her assertion garnered explosive public support and prompted the disclosure of similar cases that had been kept secret for a long time.
Some female crew members at Asiana Airlines publicly accused its CEO, Park Sam-koo, of making frequent unwanted physical contact with them.
Lee Youn-taek, one of Korea's most prominent theater directors, and Ko Un, a renowned poet, were forced to apologize publicly for their past sexual violence against women in their workplaces.
In the latest revelation, actor Jo Min-ki quit his post as a professor at a local university over alleged sexual abuse against his students.(Yonhap)