NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Mostly clear skies and a slight fall in temperatures are expected throughout the country Wednesday, the Korean Meteorological Agency said.Daytime high temperatures will be lower than the previous day, at between 2 and 9 degrees Celsius, while temperatures in the morning is at minus 4 C in Seoul, minus 3.2 C in Incheon, minus 2 C in Gangneung and minus 4.5 C in Busan as of 5 a.m.Factoring in wind chill the low in Seoul will be minus 6.8 C.There will be a moderate amount of fine and ultrafine particulate matter in general, but the dust level will be bad at times, the agency said.By Bak Se-hwan ( sh@heraldcorp.com