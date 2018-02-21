[PyeongChang 2018] Korea eyes medals in 3 short track events

SPORTS

In this file photo, Hwang Dae-heon (L), Kim Do-kyoum, and Kwak Yoon-gy (R) encourage each other after finishing the men`s 5,000m relay heat at Gangneung Ice Arena, located in Gangneung, around 240 kilometers east of Seoul, on Feb. 13, 2018. (Yonhap)

Korea will try to snatch medals in three short track speed skating competitions on Wednesday.Male short track skaters Lim Hyo-jun, Kim Do-kyoum, Hwang Dae-heon and Kwak Yoon-gy will compete in the 5,000m relay finals at Gangneung Ice Arena. In the a heat event on Feb. 13, the four skaters clocked 6:34.510, beating the previous Olympic record of 6:36.605, held by China.The country will also compete in the quarterfinals of the men's 500m and women's 1,000m on the same day. The semifinals and the finals are scheduled on the same day.In other sports, Korea's male bobsled team, lead by pilot Won Yun-jong, will make two practice runs at Olympic Sliding Centre, ahead of the four-man event slated for the weekend. Won and his brakeman, Seo Young-woo, finished sixth among 30 teams in the two-man competition on Monday.(Yonhap)