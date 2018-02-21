North Korea called off meeting with Pence

According to State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert, Pence agreed to meet Kim Yo-jong and other North Korean officials, but the planned “brief meeting” scheduled for Feb. 10 was called off at the last minute by the North.
Kim Yo-jong is the younger sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, and met with South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in on Feb. 10 as her brother’s special envoy. At the meeting, Kim Yo-jong invited Moon to Pyongyang on her brother’s behalf.
“At the last minute, DPRK officials decided not to go forward with the meeting. We regret their failure to seize this opportunity,” Nauert said in a statement. DPRK stands for North Korea’s official name Democratic People‘s Republic of Korea.
|US Vice President Mike Pence (front row), North Korean leader`s younger sister Kim Yo-jong (right, back row) and North Korean ceremonial head of state Kim Yong-nam (second from right, back row) attend the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics held at PyeongChang Olympic Plaza on Feb. 9. (Yonhap)
According to Nauert, Pence had planned to use the meeting to “drive home the necessity of North Korea abandoning its illicit ballistic missile and nuclear programs.”
Reports citing Pence’s office claimed that the meeting was called off less than two hours before its scheduled start, and that North Korea expressed dissatisfaction at Pence’s earlier statement regarding further sanctions on the country.
Ahead of his visit to South Korea, Pence met with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and revealed that the US would roll out its “toughest and most aggressive” sanctions in the near future.
South Korea’s presidential office declined to comment on related reports from the Washington Post, saying only “there is nothing to officially verify.”
The revelation from the US directly contradicts North Korea’s claims.
North Korea claimed through the state-run daily Rodong Shinmun on Jan. 17 that its delegation had no interest in meeting Pence. The paper also accused the US vice president of “thuggery,” citing his meeting with North Korean defectors and the visit to the wreck of the South Korean corvette Cheonan during his visit.
By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)