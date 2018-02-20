Ex-UN chief Ban Ki-moon elected to lead green growth body

NATIONAL

Former United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon was elected on Tuesday to chair the executive organ of the Seoul-based Global Green Growth Institute, the Foreign Ministry said.



Twenty-eight member countries of GGGI, whose mandate is to recommend eco-friendly development solutions for developing countries, elected Ban president of the Assembly and chair of the Council for GGGI.





Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon (Yonhap)

His began the two-year term immediately, replacing Gemedo Dalle, who has headed the two organs since 2017. The chairmanship is renewable for one more two-year term.“I‘m delighted to have been elected as the new President of the Assembly and Chair of the Council of GGGI and am willing to contribute to promoting green growth and sustainable development around the world,” Ban was quoted by GGGI as saying. “I will also try my best to fulfill the expectations of the international community in this regard.”In his new role, Ban will chair the GGGI’s 11th Council and Assembly meeting in the fourth quarter of 2018, according to the international organization.“Dr. Ban Ki-moon’s dedication to tackle global challenges, including climate change ... is aligned with GGGI’s objectives,” GGGI said in a statement.GGGI was launched in 2012, spearheaded by South Korea, with a mission to support developing countries’ transition to a model of environmentally-sustainable economic growth.Former council chairs include ex-Indonesian President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono and Lars Loekke Rasmussen, current prime minister of Denmark.The foreign ministry welcomed the election. Having championed the Paris Agreement as well as the UN Sustainable Development Goals during his term as the US secretary-general, “the latest election is expected to contribute to increasing the name value of GGGI and expanding its international influence,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.The government will also extend its support to Ban’s activities as the chair so GGGI could grow into a mid-size international organization, the ministry said. (Yonhap)