Trending: #garlicgirl ‘Annie’ and her ‘mystery man’

By Catherine Chung
  • Published : Feb 20, 2018 - 17:13
  • Updated : Feb 20, 2018 - 17:13
Skip Kim Eun-jeong of the South Korean curling team, also known as “Annie,” sparked a torrent of online comments Tuesday, as multiple pictures of her standing next to a mystery man circulated via online communities. 

 
(Screen capture from social media)

In the pictures, Kim appears ecstatic and all smiles. She is seen holding hands with a broad-shouldered man. Curious fans commented beneath the post trying to figure out the man’s identity. 

Playing detective, one fan has speculated the man is surnamed Lee and is two years older than Kim. 

 
(Screen capture from social media)

Kim hails from Uiseong, North Gyeongsang Province, a city famous for its garlic, and is unmarried.

Kim and her teammates have been called the garlic girls from Uiseong, a nickname that has generated buzz at home and abroad. 

(Screen capture from social media)

The mysterious Lee reportedly wrote via his social media account, “Another safe return home by athlete Kim. I am just thankful that you returned home safely, rather than being No. 1.”

Lee had also boasted of Kim’s special talent in claw machine games. 

(Screen capture from social media)

By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)

