[PyeongChang 2018] Korean Olympians share moments with fans via social media

|Min Yu-ra and Alexander Gamelin (Yonhap)
After certain wardrobe malfunctions put ice dancer Min Yu-ra in an awkward situation during her pairs routine with partner Alexander Gamelin on Feb. 10, Instagram users came to vigorously cheer her up.
Going beyond press conferences and media interviews, athletes are actively communicating with sports fans on social media before and after the games.
Following is a list of athletes who have shared their best Olympic moments through Instagram and Twitter.
1. Min Yu-ra
|(Min Yu-ra`s Instagram)
Min Yu-ra, often called “Heung” Yu-ra due to her unstoppable energetic vibe, has been posting her memories in PyeongChang since the opening ceremony.
Min said she had some 3,800 followers on her account on Feb. 9 during an interview with local media, but now more than 26,000 people have hit the “Follow” button.
One day after Min managed to power through her routine despite her costume coming unhooked, she shared the terrified but unforgettable moment with fans.
Despite the wardrobe malfunction, I had an amazing time competing in my home country! I promise to sew myself in for the individual event. ?? I would like to thank the audience for keeping us going until the end. Couldn't have done it without you guys❤ #grateful 옷 후크가 풀려서 순간 당황했지만 팀 이벤트를 최선을 다해서 무사히 마쳤습니다ㅠㅠㅠ.관중들의 응원이 없었다면 끝까지 버티어 낼수 없었을거예요 응원의 함성을 잊지 않을께요. 개인전에서는 아예 바늘로 꿰메어 입고 나오겠습니다?? 감사합니다~♡
“Despite the wardrobe malfunction, I had an amazing time competing in my home country!” Min said in the post, keeping a cheery attitude. “I promise to sew myself in for the individual event.”
The 22-year-old skater is also an active Twitter user. On Friday, she uploaded a video of her doing makeup before delivering a performance.
I’m jealous that boys can just show up to the rink while girls have to do this all morning ?? pic.twitter.com/6NXD60Bqhk— Yura Min (민유라) (@Yuraxmin) 2018년 2월 16일
2. Lim Hyo-jun
|Lim Hyo-jun (Yonhap)
The king of short track speedskating also runs an Instagram account. Most of the pictures on his account depict Lim wearing ice skates, but others show how the 21-year-old skater spends his day outside the rink.
When the opening ceremony took place on Feb. 9, Lim shared a picture of himself sitting inside an Olympic rings sculpture, captioned, “Man proposes, God disposes.”
|(Lim Hyo-jun's Instagram)
After he claimed the gold medal in the men’s 1,500-meter short track speedskating, Lim shared another picture.
“I truly appreciate all people in Korea who have supported me (during the games),” Lim said in a caption. “Thanks to Team Korea’s coaches and colleagues.”
The post soon generated over 108,000 likes and hundreds of encouraging comments from fans.
3. Lee Sang-hwa
|Lee Sang-hwa (Yonhap)
Last year, the empress of speedskating began to express her excitement and anticipation for the Winter Games on Instagram.
In April 2017, Lee uploaded a selfie holding dolls of the PyeongChang Winter Game’s mascots, Soohorang and Bandabi, saying “Go PyeongChang.”
|(Lee Sang-hwa's Instagram)
During the Olympics,Lee posted photos from PyeongChang, sending fans’ expectations soaring.
“Finally! Only a week left (before the event.) It’s next Sunday!” Lee said on Feb. 11, with the hashtag “50 million (fans in Korea) got my back.”
|(Lee Sang-hwa's Instagram)
After the unforgettable match between Lee and Kodaira on Sunday, Lee’s Instagram was flooded with supportive messages from fans.
“I’ve practiced so hard and endured such a long journey,” Lee wrote in the caption. “I’m satisfied with silver. Thank you so much for the cheers and support.”
4. Seo Yi-ra
|Seo Yi-ra (Yonhap)
It has been only a few days since many people came to know speedskater Seo Yi-ra, but the athlete has shared how he has prepared for the Winter Games since 2016.
Two days after he won bronze in the men’s 1,000 meters short track, Seo posted a letter of celebration he received from President Moon Jae-in.
|(Seo Yi-ra's Instagram)
“Thank you, Mr. President, for coming to the game and cheering me on with the crowd, despite your busy schedule,” Seo wrote in the caption.
“Thanks to the cheers from the home fans, I could instantly stand up again and finish the match after I fell down,” Seo added.
In January, Seo also uploaded a selfie he had taken with President Moon.
By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)