[PyeongChang 2018] Korean Olympians share moments with fans via social media

Min Yu-ra and Alexander Gamelin (Yonhap)

(Min Yu-ra`s Instagram)

I’m jealous that boys can just show up to the rink while girls have to do this all morning ?? pic.twitter.com/6NXD60Bqhk — Yura Min (민유라) (@Yuraxmin) 2018년 2월 16일

Lim Hyo-jun (Yonhap)

(Lim Hyo-jun's Instagram)

Lee Sang-hwa (Yonhap)

(Lee Sang-hwa's Instagram)

(Lee Sang-hwa's Instagram)

Seo Yi-ra (Yonhap)

(Seo Yi-ra's Instagram)



In January, Seo also uploaded a selfie he had taken with President Moon.





Speedskater Lee Sang-wha uploaded a picture with archrival and friend Nao Kodaira on Monday via her Instagram account, a few hours after capturing the silver in the women’s 500 meters. The post instantly garnered a torrent of likes and support messages from fans.After certain wardrobe malfunctions put ice dancer Min Yu-ra in an awkward situation during her pairs routine with partner Alexander Gamelin on Feb. 10, Instagram users came to vigorously cheer her up.Going beyond press conferences and media interviews, athletes are actively communicating with sports fans on social media before and after the games.Following is a list of athletes who have shared their best Olympic moments through Instagram and Twitter.Min Yu-ra, often called “Heung” Yu-ra due to her unstoppable energetic vibe, has been posting her memories in PyeongChang since the opening ceremony.Min said she had some 3,800 followers on her account on Feb. 9 during an interview with local media, but now more than 26,000 people have hit the “Follow” button.One day after Min managed to power through her routine despite her costume coming unhooked, she shared the terrified but unforgettable moment with fans.“Despite the wardrobe malfunction, I had an amazing time competing in my home country!” Min said in the post, keeping a cheery attitude. “I promise to sew myself in for the individual event.”The 22-year-old skater is also an active Twitter user. On Friday, she uploaded a video of her doing makeup before delivering a performance.The king of short track speedskating also runs an Instagram account. Most of the pictures on his account depict Lim wearing ice skates, but others show how the 21-year-old skater spends his day outside the rink.When the opening ceremony took place on Feb. 9, Lim shared a picture of himself sitting inside an Olympic rings sculpture, captioned, “Man proposes, God disposes.”After he claimed the gold medal in the men’s 1,500-meter short track speedskating, Lim shared another picture.“I truly appreciate all people in Korea who have supported me (during the games),” Lim said in a caption. “Thanks to Team Korea’s coaches and colleagues.”The post soon generated over 108,000 likes and hundreds of encouraging comments from fans.Last year, the empress of speedskating began to express her excitement and anticipation for the Winter Games on Instagram.In April 2017, Lee uploaded a selfie holding dolls of the PyeongChang Winter Game’s mascots, Soohorang and Bandabi, saying “Go PyeongChang.”During the Olympics,Lee posted photos from PyeongChang, sending fans’ expectations soaring.“Finally! Only a week left (before the event.) It’s next Sunday!” Lee said on Feb. 11, with the hashtag “50 million (fans in Korea) got my back.”After the unforgettable match between Lee and Kodaira on Sunday, Lee’s Instagram was flooded with supportive messages from fans.“I’ve practiced so hard and endured such a long journey,” Lee wrote in the caption. “I’m satisfied with silver. Thank you so much for the cheers and support.”It has been only a few days since many people came to know speedskater Seo Yi-ra, but the athlete has shared how he has prepared for the Winter Games since 2016.Two days after he won bronze in the men’s 1,000 meters short track, Seo posted a letter of celebration he received from President Moon Jae-in.“Thank you, Mr. President, for coming to the game and cheering me on with the crowd, despite your busy schedule,” Seo wrote in the caption.“Thanks to the cheers from the home fans, I could instantly stand up again and finish the match after I fell down,” Seo added.