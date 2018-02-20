Korea-US joint drill resumption will be decided between late March and April: defense chief

NATIONAL

Seoul and Washington’s decision on the South Korea-US military drills postponed due to the PyeongChang Olympic and Paralympic Games will be announced no later than April, South Korea‘s defense chief said Tuesday.



During a meeting with the members of the parliamentary defense committee, Defense Minister Song Young-moo said that he and his US counterpart James Mattis would announce the resumption date between March 18 -- when the Paralympic Games end -- and April 1.



Song added that he and Mattis had agreed to maintain silence on the issue until the announcement on the schedule of the Foal Eagle and Key Resolve exercises. The two annual joint drills were postponed at least until the after the games by President Moon Jae-in and US President Donald Trump in January.





South Korea`s Defense Minister Song Young-moo. Yonhap