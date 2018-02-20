[PyeongChang 2018] S. Korean freestyle skier fails to reach men's halfpipe finals

SPORTS

PYEONGCHANG, Gangwon Province -- South Korean freestyle skier Lee Kang-bok failed to reach the finals of the men's ski halfpipe at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics on Tuesday.



Lee finished last among 27 skiers with a score of 13.00 points and failed to advance to the final round, which is open only to the top 12 competitors. The qualification round has two runs and only the best run counts. Lee had only 5.8 points in his first run at Phoenix Snow Park in PyeongChang, 180 kilometers east of Seoul, after a poor landing. He also failed to make a clean jump in the second run and earned only 13 points.





South Korea`s Lee Kang-bok competes in the men`s ski halfpipe qualifying round at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics at Phoenix Snow Park in PyeongChang, Gangwon Province, on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

American skiers were the top three qualifiers. Aaron Blunck had 94.40, followed by Alex Ferreira with 92.60. Torin Yater-Wallace was third with 89.60.With Lee's elimination, no South Koreans have reached the finals in the ski halfpipe event. Jang Yu-jin on Monday finished 18th and also missed the cut in the women's halfpipe.Both Lee and Jang were in their first Winter Olympic Games. (Yonhap)