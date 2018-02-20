LG Uplus applies drones to city’s emergency monitoring system

BUSINESS

LG Uplus engineers demonstrate operating a drone to shoot a staged emergency situation at Seoul Arts Center in the Seocho district of Seoul, Tuesday. (LG Uplus)

LG Uplus said Tuesday the company had established a drone-based video system to monitor emergency situations in the Secho district in southern Seoul.The latest establishment tells the company has started to apply drones to social infrastructure that improves public safety, the mobile carrier said.A camera-equipped drone will record at emergency sites that are hard for rescue teams to approach and send the footage in real time to smartphones, PCs and internet protocol TVs via the company’s Long Term Evolution network.The mobile carrier will provide a drone solution allowing the controller to directly pilot it under a revised aerospace safety law that allows flying drones within the visible area.LG Uplus will be operating the drone monitoring system for Seocho for five years with a plan to introduce additional equipment and devices to community centers in the district.“The company’s drone business plan is to expand the use of this monitoring system across the nation,” an LG Uplus official said.Starting with the drones, the Korean telecom firm is preparing to develop a 3-D map, radio wave map and navigation system for drones this year.By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)