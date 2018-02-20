Posco transforming towards smart, green manufacturing

(From left) Posco Chairman Kwon Oh-joon; Posco ICT President Choi Doo-hwan; Matthias L. Heilmann, chief digital officer of industrial service company Baker Hughes, a GE Company; and Wouter Van Wersch, CEO of GE in the Asia-Pacific region pose for photo after the signing ceremony of a joint project to develop a smart plant platform for the steelmaker on Feb. 12. (Posco)