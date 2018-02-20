Digital inequality improves in 2017: report

NATIONAL

Digital inequality between people living in rural areas, as well as those aged 55 and older, and the general population improved last year, a report showed Tuesday.According to the report by the Ministry of Science and ICT and the National Information Society Agency, the level of online information and connectivity that is being accessed by the so-called "digitally vulnerable" group reached 65.1 percent in 2017, up 6.5 percentage points from a year earlier.The group includes people living in remote rural areas, those with physical disabilities and people working in the farming industry, the ministry said."The level of digital information of the people vulnerable to (a lack of) digital information has steadily improved but still digital inequality gaps exist," it said.The report was based on a survey conducted on a total of 15,000 people, officials said.(Yonhap)