[PyeongChang 2018] S. Korea's male curling team beats Switzerland in 3rd victory

SPORTS

GANGNEUNG, Gangwon Province -- South Korea's male curling team on Tuesday secured its third victory at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in a match against Switzerland, but still fell short of moving on to the semifinals.



In the round robin match with Switzerland at the Gangneung Curling Centre, South Korea's four-member male team won 8-7, marking its third win at the 2018 Winter Games.



The men's team had been clinging on to the dim hope of moving on to semifinals by beating Italy the previous day, having earlier beaten Great Britain.



Switzerland started a step ahead South Korea by earning one point in the first end, but the home team captured a whopping four points in the third end. The rival team, however, quickly narrowed the gap by earning one and three points in the fourth and fifth ends, respectively.





South Korea`s male curling team competes at the round robin match with Switzerland at the Gangneung Curling Centre on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

The two countries tied in the ninth end, but South Korea eventually moved a step ahead by winning a point in the final end.As only the top four teams of the 10 participating nations will move on to the playoffs, however, South Korea, with five losses, will not make it to semifinals regardless of the result of the match with Japan slated for Wednesday. (Yonhap)