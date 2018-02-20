NK IOC member says 'possible' to co-host Asian Winter Games with S. Korea

NATIONAL

North Korea`s Masirkyrong Ski Resort (Yonhap)

BEIJING -- Chang Ung, the North Korean member of the International Olympic Committee, said Tuesday that it is "possible" for the two Koreas to jointly hold the 2021 Asian Winter Games.Chang also said that if that happens, the Masikryong Ski Resort on the outskirts of the North's eastern city of Wonsan could be used as one of the venues.He made the remarks days after Gov. Choi Moon-soon of South Korea's Gangwon Province said Saturday that he is considering a bid to co-host the Asian Games with North Korea and that the North's ski resort could be used. Gangwon Province is the location of the Feb. 9-25 PyeongChang Olympics, currently under way.In reference to co-hosting of the Asian Games, Chang told Yonhap News Agency in Beijing while he waited to board a plane bound for Pyongyang, "It is sufficiently possible. ... Since a smaller number of countries participates in the Asian Games, it would be easier than the Olympics."He added, "The Masikryong Ski Resort could be used."The 79-year-old attended the PyeongChang Olympics and left for Pyongyang days before the Games end on Sunday, citing health reasons.The North sent its athletes to the Olympics following a series of inter-Korean talks. The athletes of the two Koreas marched together behind their unification flag at its opening ceremony and fielded a joint women's ice hockey team.Asked for his assessment of the PyeongChang Olympics being hosted by the South, the sole North Korean member of the IOC said the Games achieved a "perfect score," adding that they have also been successful in providing a chance to demonstrate harmony among all Korean people.The Asian Winter Games is an international multi-sport event held every four years for members of the Olympic Council of Asia. The host of the 2021 event will be decided at the 2018 Asian Summer Games hosted by the Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang in August. (Yonhap)