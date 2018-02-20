[PyeongChang 2018] Mini flag of Korea peeks out in unexpected places

SPORTS

(Yonhap)

Park Seung-hi races in the ladies’ 1,000m speedskating event on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

A tiny Korean flag peeks out at the tip of Park’s hands during her practice at the Gangneung Oval on Feb. 13. (Yonhap)

The flag of South Korea has been spotted in unexpected places by attentive watchers of the PyeongChang Winter Games, providing Koreans with a pleasant surprise.When Korean-American snowboarder Chloe Kim finished her competition in the women’s halfpipe on Feb. 13, the game which won her a gold medal, she was spotted shedding a tear with her parents by her side.What caught the eyes of some spectators were not only her tears but also the delicately painted Korean flag settled on a fingernail of Kim’s mother as she wiped the tears off of her daughter’s face.Park Seung-hi, who competed in the ladies’ 1,000m speedskating event on Wednesday, also gave watchers a peek at the tiny Korean flag on one of the fingernails of her left hand. Park ranked 16th in the game.Several other Korean athletes also sported the design of the flag on their sports equipment. German-born South Korean luger Aileen Frisch was one of them, with a Korean flag painted on her sled.By Cho Yun-myung (yunc39@heraldcorp.com)