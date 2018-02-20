[PyeongChang 2018] Korean bobsledder promises improved performance in upcoming 4-man event

SPORTS

Korean tandem Won Yun-jong (back) and Seo Young-woo checks their time record after finishing the two-man bobsleigh competition at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang on Feb. 19, 2018. (Yonhap)

PYEONGCHANG -- Korean bobsleigh pilot Won Yun-jong on Monday promised to up his game in the four-man event later this week, after coming up empty-handed in the two-man competition at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.Won and his brakeman, Seo Young-woo, posted a combined time of 3 minutes, 17.40 seconds after their four heats at Olympic Sliding Centre in PyeongChang, Gangwon Province, to finish sixth among 30 teams."We're regretful (of the result) since we've worked hard for eight years for this day. I can't begin to describe how I feel right now," Won told reporters in a mixed zone interview after the event.Won took the blame for the weaker-than-expected results, while lauding his brakeman for "putting on the best performance" at the start.While appearing disappointed, Won said he accepts mistakes as part of the competitive bobsled experience, while looking forward to improving his performance in the four-man event this weekend. He will be joined again by Seo, along with other teammates Jun Jung-lin and Kim Dong-hyun."We still have the four-man event left. I will try to present the perfect race without any regrets," Won told reporters.PyeongChang 2018 was Won and Seo's second Winter Olympics. Won and Seo finished 18th at Sochi 2014.Won and Seo were aiming to become the first Asian bobsledders to win a medal in an Olympic bobsleigh competition. They were also chasing Korea's second Winter Games medal from sledding sports, following skeleton slider Yun Sung-bin's historic gold on Friday.(Yonhap)