[PyeongChang 2018] Korean male curling team posts rare win against Italy

SPORTS

GANGNEUNG, South Korea -- South Korea's male curling team, which has been performing sluggishly at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, posted its second win in its match against Italy on Monday.



In the round robin match with Italy at the Gangneung Curling Center, South Korea's male team of Kim Chang-min, Seong Se-hyeon, Oh Eun-su and Lee Ki-bok won 8-6, marking its second victory at the 2018 Winter Games.



The team posted its fifth loss the previous day when it was defeated by Denmark. South Korea had only won against Britain before Monday.





South Korea`s male curling team competes in a match with Italy at the Gangneung Curling Centre in Gangneung, around 240 kilometers east of Seoul, on Feb. 19, 2018. (Yonhap)

The male team scored three points at the first end, moving far ahead of its rival from the start. The two teams engaged in a fierce competition, with Italy approaching to within a point of South Korea at the ninth end.The South Korean team, however, defended its lead by adding another score in the final end.Despite the victory against Italy, however, it is still unlikely for South Korea to qualify for the final, as only the top four teams of the 10 participating nations will move on to the playoffs. (Yonhap)