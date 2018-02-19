[PyeongChang 2018] China confident in eight-minute show at PyeongChang 2018 closing ceremony

NATIONAL

Zhang Yimou(Yonhap)

The famous Chinese film director Zhang Yimou showed confidence in Beijing’s eight-minute show, which China will perform during the closing ceremony at the PyeongChang Olympics.Zhang said, “All the equipment has been installed and carefully adjusted, and there is no need to worry.”“The weather is nicer than I thought, (and) I hope it won’t be too cold and windy during the ceremony,” he added.The director emphasized that they were well-prepared for the special show, but it is the weather at the very day of the closing ceremony which matters the most.The closing ceremony of PyeongChang Winter Olympics will take place in PyeongChang Olympic Stadium Sunday at 8 p.m., and as the host city of the next Winter Olympic Games, Beijing will put on an eight-minute art performance to illustrate modern China and promote the city.The art performance will seek to display new aspects of China by blending modern technology with its traditional features. The show will also include some elements of the winter sports played in the Olympics such as ice skating and skiing.By Ahn Sang-yool (koolsangon@heraldcorp.com)