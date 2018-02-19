Mamamoo eyeing March 7 release

ENTERTAINMENT

Mamamoo (Rainbow Bridge World)

Mamamoo said Monday that the girl group is eying a new release on March 7, two months after releasing “Paint Me” in January.The group’s agency Rainbow Bridge World confirmed reports on the planned date for the new release, although it added that there is a possibility for a last-minute change.It was reported earlier in the day that the girl group left for New Zealand on Feb.14 to shoot a music video for the new song, with the members actively involved in the song, concept and clothes they will wear for the song.It has not yet been revealed what form the new record will take, whether it will be an EP, a single for a full-length record.The four-piece K-pop act, consisting of Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein and Hwasa, debuted in 2014 with the song “Mr. Ambiguous.” Its previous hits include “Decalcomanie,” “Piano Man,” “Um Oh Ah Yeh,” and “You’re the Best.”By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)