Hyundai Motor under investigation for allegedly paying legal fees for DAS

Prosecutors suspect that Hyundai Motor paid $1 million in legal fees in 2009 on behalf of DAS, which allegedly created a 12 billion-won ($11 million) slush fund for Lee, Hankyoreh said.
The newspaper also said the prosecution has concluded that Lee owned and controlled DAS. Lee’s eldest brother holds a majority stake in DAS, but rumors have persisted that the former president is the real owner.
The report comes as Samsung Group is under investigation for allegedly paying legal fees of $3.7 million that DAS owed to the law firm Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld under pressure from Lee. DAS had hired Akin Gump for a lawsuit in the US to recoup its investment in BBK, a firm run by Lee’s former business partner. DAS recovered its investment in 2011.
Former Samsung Vice Chairman Lee Hak-soo confessed in a written statement last week that Samsung Group made the payment in 2009 at the request of the presidential office, according to prosecution officials.
Prosecutors suspect that the payment may have been made in return for the special presidential pardon granted in December 2009 to Samsung Group Chairman Lee Kun-hee, who was convicted of embezzlement and other charges in a slush fund scandal and sentenced to serve a three-year suspended prison term at the time.
Former President Lee denied the accusation that he requested Samsung to make the payment, saying he never interfered in the auto parts maker’s lawsuit in the US.
“Media reports that Samsung, following a request from Lee‘s side, paid the lawsuit fees for Akin Gump that defended DAS, are untrue,” Lee’s aides said in a press release on Sunday.
“It is malicious to link this case to the pardon of Chairman Lee Kun-hee,” they said, noting that the special pardon was granted so that Lee could reinstate his membership at the International Olympic Committee and that as a result, he greatly helped Korea in winning its bid to host the 2018 Winter Olympics.
The prosecution has been zeroing in on DAS over the slush fund allegations linked to the former president and suspicions that he abused his power to retrieve the company’s investment from BBK before small private investors could recover their money through a civil suit.
