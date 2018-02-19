Incheon International Airport cited for most delays among major hubs: report

NATIONAL

Incheon International Airport(Yonhap)

Korea's main international gateway, Incheon International Airport, has been cited for having the worst on-time performance among major hub airports, a report showed Monday.According to the report by Flightstats Inc., a global flight information service provider, the airport located west of Seoul ranked 44th in terms of departure performance by major hubs last month, with an average 50.04 percent on-time record.On-time departures are calculated by checking if a plane has taken off within 15 minutes of their scheduled departure times, the report said.Experts cited increased flight traffic due to newly added flights from China, Europe and the Middle East, in addition to bad weather during the winter, as reasons behind the low ranking.Noticeably, Incheon airport shows poor on-time departure records during the cold season due to foggy weather. On Christmas Eve, foggy weather delayed 239 outbound and 309 inbound flights, and several flights were canceled outright.The report showed that Incheon Airport usually has a 70 percent level departure performance during spring and summer.Every month, Flightstats puts together a list of the international airlines and airports with the best on-time performance records.(Yonhap)