[Weather] Mainly cloudy and warm Monday

By Bak Se-hwan
  • Published : Feb 19, 2018 - 10:34
  • Updated : Feb 19, 2018 - 10:34
Cloudy weather is expected for most of the country Monday with some light rain and snow in Jeju, according to Korean Meteorological Agency.

Monday morning witnessed lows of minus 6 degrees Celsius in Chuncheon, minus 2 C in Seoul, minus 3 C in Daejeon and 3 C in Busan, while highs of 7 C in Chuncheon and Seoul, 8 C in Daejeon and 11 C in Daegu and Busan are expected. 

Drought advisories are in effect in most parts of the country, including inland areas of PyeongChang, where the Olympic Winter Games are being held.

About 5 millimeters of rain is expected to fall through Monday morning in Jeju, with occasional snowfall of up to 3 centimeters, according to the weather agency.

By Bak Se-hwan (sh@heraldcorp.com)

