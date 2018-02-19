[Weather] Mainly cloudy and warm Monday

Monday morning witnessed lows of minus 6 degrees Celsius in Chuncheon, minus 2 C in Seoul, minus 3 C in Daejeon and 3 C in Busan, while highs of 7 C in Chuncheon and Seoul, 8 C in Daejeon and 11 C in Daegu and Busan are expected.
|(Yonhap)
Drought advisories are in effect in most parts of the country, including inland areas of PyeongChang, where the Olympic Winter Games are being held.
About 5 millimeters of rain is expected to fall through Monday morning in Jeju, with occasional snowfall of up to 3 centimeters, according to the weather agency.
By Bak Se-hwan (sh@heraldcorp.com)