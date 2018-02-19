[PyeongChang 2018] S. Korea eyes gold in 3,000m women's short track relay finals

SPORTS

PYEONGCHANG, Gangwon Province -- South Korea will try to add a gold to its medal count when female speed skaters compete in the 3,000m short track relay finals on Tuesday. The joint Korean women's hockey team is also preparing to bow out with grace in its final match of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.



Shim Suk-hee, Lee Yu-bin, Kim Ye-jin and Choi Min-jeong will compete in the women's 3,000m short track speed skating relay finals at Gangneung Ice Arena in the sub-host city of Gangneung. Choi won the gold medal and was crowned the champion in the women's 1,500 meter race on Saturday, while Shim anchored South Korea to a gold medal in the 3,000 meter relay at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.



Shim, Choi and fellow speed skater Kim A-lang will also participate in the women's 1,000m heat events on the same day. The finals will take place on Thursday.





South Korea`s Shim Suk-hee (R) races in the women`s 3,000m relay preliminary of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics at the Gangneung Ice Arena on Feb. 10. (Yonhap)

Their male counterparts will also begin their quests for medals in the men's 500m event. Seo Yi-ra, Lim Hyojun and Hwang Dae-jeon are set to participate in the men's 500m short track speed skating heat events, also scheduled to be held at Gangneung Ice Arena.The joint Korean women's hockey team will face Sweden for its final game of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics on Tuesday. It will be the last match for the team of 23 South Koreans and 12 North Koreans. They have lost all four games so far, by a combined score of 22-1.South Korea's women's curling team, one of the biggest surprises at the PyeongChang Games, will face the United States at Gangneung Curling Centre. South Korea, ranked eighth in the global rankings, defeated No. 1 Canada along with Switzerland and Britain. The team, however, lost to Japan. Their male counterparts will compete against Switzerland the same day.In other sports, the Korean ice dance duo of Min Yu-ra and Alexander Gamelin is scheduled to compete in the second day of the free dance event at Gangenung Ice Arena. (Yonhap)