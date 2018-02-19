Top 10 conglomerates see market capitalization fall this year

BUSINESS

(Yonhap)

The top 10 family-run business conglomerates, or chaebol, have seen their combined market capitalization slightly fall so far this year, data showed Monday.The decline was mainly due to sluggish performance by the stocks of Samsung Electronics Co. and Hyundai Motor Co., according to the data by the Korea Exchange.The combined market capitalization of the top 10 chaebol stood at 929.3 trillion won ($870.9 billion) as of last Wednesday, down 2.1 percent or 19.8 trillion won from the end of last year, the bourse operator said.Hit by market concerns over the semiconductor industry, the value of Samsung Electronics shares have fallen by 14.4 trillion won so far this year.With shares of other technology affiliates sliding, the market capitalization of Samsung Group has declined by about 8.7 trillion won so far this year, the data showed.The market capitalizations of Hyundai Motor Group and LG Group have also fallen by about 4 trillion won and 8 trillion won so far this year, as their flagship units suffered sluggish earnings.In contrast, Lotte Group, Hyundai Heavy Industries, Doosan Group and Shinsegae Group saw their market capitalizations move up this year.(Yonhap)