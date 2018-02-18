[PyeongChang 2018] Joint Korean team to face Sweden in final match

SPORTS

The joint Korean women's hockey team will face Sweden for its final game of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics on Tuesday.



Sweden dropped to the seventh-place match against Korea after losing to Japan 2-1 in overtime on Sunday in their classification match at Kwandong Hockey Centre in Gangneung. Ayaka Toko scored the game-winner 3:16 into the extra period.





Joint Korean team loses to Switzerland (Yonhap)

Earlier in the day, Korea lost to Switzerland 2-0 to be relegated to the seventh-place game.This will be a rematch of a preliminary round game from last Monday, when Sweden blanked Korea 8-0.It will also be the last match for the team of 23 South Koreans and 12 North Koreans. They have lost all four games so far, by a combined score of 22-1.The two Koreas were brought together on Jan. 25, and they played one exhibition game, also against Sweden, on Feb. 4 before the Olympics.After getting routed in its first two games, Korea appeared to be rounding into form over its last two contests.Sweden is ranked fifth in the world, while South Korea is 22nd and North Korea is 25th. (Yonhap)