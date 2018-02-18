Moon appoints former cultural heritage chief as advisor for presidential office relocation

NATIONAL

President Moon Jae-in has picked a former head of the Cultural Heritage Administration as an advisor to help carry out his election pledge to move the presidential office to downtown Seoul, his aide said Sunday.



Moon appointed Yoo Hong-joon last week as part of efforts to deliver on his pledge to relocate the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae to the government complex near Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul -- a key rallying point for the public protests that led to the dismissal of corruption-tainted former President Park Geun-hye last year.





Yoo Hong-joon (Neulwa Books)

"(The appointment) carries the meaning of spadework to make good on (Moon's) pledge to open the era of a president in Gwanghwamun," a presidential aide told Yonhap News Agency over the phone, declining to be named.During the election campaign last year, Moon argued that the secluded presidential compound prevents the leader from mingling with the people and that the relocation is needed to maintain close communication with the public.Yoo, an arts history scholar, is a key architect of Moon's relocation plan and other related pledges.Yoo led the Cultural Heritage Administration from 2004 to 2008. (Yonhap)