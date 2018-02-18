[Graphic News] Winter Olympic Games: Curling

SPORTS

Three gold medals are up for grabs in curling at the 2018 PyeongChang Games: men’s team, women’s team and mixed doubles.A curling team is composed of two or four athletes, and each team takes turns launching the nearly 20-kilogram curling stone. When the curling stone is thrown, athletes follow the movement of the stone and sweep the ice surface using brooms to control the direction and speed of the stone. Having started from the 1998 Nagano Winter Olympics, mixed doubles have been introduced to the Olympic program for the first time at the PyeongChang Winter Games.