[PyeongChang 2018] Short track champion expresses gratitude for Moon's visit

SPORTS

GANGNEUNG, Gangwon Province -- Short tracker Choi Min-jeong, who captured the female team's first gold at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, on Sunday expressed gratitude to President Moon Jae-in for visiting the skating venue on the previous day.



"Dear president, athletes were boosted by your support and visit (to the rink) despite your busy schedule," Choi said through her Instagram. The skater captured gold on Saturday in the women's 1,500m race.



"I was able to overcome frustration and stand up again due to the support and cheers of the people. I could never have done it alone," Choi added, referring to the women's 500m race on Tuesday.



The short tracker missed winning silver in the 500m race despite finishing second in the final as she was disqualified for impeding.



"On the back of support from the people, I plan to continue my journey with the people," Choi added.





President Moon Jae-in (L) and first lady Kim Jung-sook visit the Gangneung Ice Arena on Saturday, where South Korean athletes competed in the women`s 1,500m and men`s 1,000m short track speed skating events. (Yonhap)

Moon, who was also at Gangneung Oval, the venue of the speed skating events, sent congratulatory messages to Choi along with Seo Yi-ra, who won bronze in the men's 1,000m."I am happy to see Choi with a huge smile. The gold from the 1,500m race is especially valuable as it was achieved by overcoming the frustration from the final of the 500m race," Moon said in the letter sent to the champion."I am so proud (of Choi) as she showed the world the strong spirit of South Koreans through the stable skating performance," Moon added.The president also cheered Seo for enduring tough training to fulfill his responsibility as a national team member. (Yonhap)