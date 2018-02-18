[PyeongChang 2018] S. Korea's female curling team grabs 4th victory

SPORTS

GANGNEUNG, Gangwon Province -- South Korea's female curling team on Sunday achieved its fourth victory by beating China, approaching closer to the semifinals of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.



The four-member South Korean team of Kim Eun-jung, Kim Kyeong-ae, Kim Seon-yeong and Kim Yeong-mi won 12-5 against China in the competition at the Gangneung Curling Centre.



The South Korean team has posted four victories and one loss. After the round-robin competition of 10 participating nations, four teams will be eligible for the semifinal.





South Korea`s female curing team competes in the match with China at the Gangneung Curling Centre in Gangneung, around 240 kilometers east of Seoul, on Sunday. (Yonhap)

South Korea, ranked eighth in the global rankings, defeated No. 1 Canada along with Switzerland and Britain. The team, however, lost to Japan.The home team started the first end by scoring three points and steadily maintained its lead against China. At the fifth end, South Korea scored four points, expanding the gap to 10-2.China struggled to catch up with South Korea through the sixth and seventh ends, although it eventually conceded defeat to the home team. (Yonhap)