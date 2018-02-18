[Photo News] N. Korean cheerleaders in limelight at men’s giant slalom

SPORTS

North Korean cheerleaders wear sunglasses at the men’s giant slalom games that started Sunday at 10:15 a.m.

Cheerleaders from North Korea leave Inje Speedium Hotel located in Inje, Gangwon Province, to cheer for North Korean alpine skiers at the men’s giant slalom games.

Aileen Frisch, a German-born South Korean luger, smiles after seeing North Korean cheerleaders rooting for North Korean athletes.

Spectators and reporters at the men’s giant slalom games rush to take photos of the North Korean cheerleaders. Here, the cheerleaders are holding the Korean Unification Flag, which shows the image of a blue Korean Peninsula.

The cheerleading team hold the flag of North Korea while cheering at the men’s giant slalom games.

North Korean cheerleaders showed up at the men’s giant slalom games held at Yongpyong Alpine Center on Sunday, drawing the attention of spectators and reporters at the venue. The cheerleaders sported sunglasses while cheering for North Korean alpine skiers who competed at the games. The cheerleading squad was seen holding both the Korean Unification Flag and the flag of North Korea.Photos by YonhapWritten by Cho Yun-myung (yunc39@heraldcorp.com)