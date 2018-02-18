Go to Mobile Version

[Photo News] Presidential couple locked in tight hug while watching short track

By Rumy Doo
  • Published : Feb 18, 2018 - 12:23
  • Updated : Feb 18, 2018 - 15:27
President Moon Jae-in and first lady Kim Jung-sook were spotted locked in a tight embrace while watching the PyeongChang Winter Olympics short track speedskating games Saturday.

The presidential couple entered the Gangneung Ice Arena around 7 p.m. just before the women’s 1,500 meter short track preliminaries began.

Moon and Kim in particular gasped and cheered with each turn of events, showing regret when Korea’s Shim Suk-hee, one of the strongest gold medal favorites, was eliminated from medal contention during the preliminaries.

They cheered as Kim Alang and Choi Min-jeong went on to compete in the finals. Moon and Kim jumped in unison with their arms in the air when Choi crossed the finish line for the gold medal. 






Photos provided by Cheong Wa Dae
Written by Rumy Doo (doo@heraldcorp.com

