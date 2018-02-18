Former Samsung exec confesses in DAS case

DAS is a local auto parts manufacturer controlled by former President Lee Myung-bak’s eldest brother Lee Sang-eun. However, it has been alleged that the elder Lee is the company’s controlling shareholder in name only, and that the former president and his immediate family are the real owners. It has also been alleged that Samsung Group had covered the costs of a lawsuit DAS was engaged in in the US, against Kim Kyung-joon, a one-time business partner of the former president.
|Former Samsung Group Vice Chairman Lee Hak-soo enters the Seoul Central District Prosecutors‘ Office on Thursday. Yonhap
In the suit, DAS demanded that Kim Kyung-joon return its 14 billion won investment in BBK, an investment firm set up by Kim.
According to reports, Lee Hak-soo on Thursday submitted a written confession stating that Samsung Group covered the $3.7 million fee DAS owed to the law firm Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld under pressure from the Lee government in 2009. DAS is said to have recovered its investment in 2011.
Reports citing unnamed sources from the prosecutors’ office said that Lee Hak-soo alleges that Samsung Group made the payment following a request from Kim Paik-joon. Kim Paik-joon is a long-time aide of Lee Myung-bak who as senior secretary for administrative affairs to Lee between 2008 and 2012.
According to the reports, a presidential pardon for Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Kun-hee was mentioned in related communications between Samsung Group and Cheong Wa Dae. Lee Kun-hee had been found guilty on a number of charges including tax evasion in August 2009.
Lee Kun-hee was pardoned on Dec. 31, 2009 -- two months after Samsung Group allegedly made its final DAS-related payment to the US law firm. At the time, the presidential office cited Lee Kun-hee’s status as a member of the International Olympic Committee and the then-ongoing efforts to host the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang as the reason for his being pardoned.
By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)