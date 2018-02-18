Ruling party chief urges N. Korea to show will to denuclearize

NATIONAL

The chief of South Korea's ruling Democratic Party has said that inter-Korean relations will improve on the premise that North Korea ceases its provocations and shows its will to denuclearize, her office said Sunday.



Choo Mi-ae made the remarks at the Munich Security Conference in Germany on Saturday (Germany time), amid growing hopes that Pyongyang's participation in the ongoing PyeongChang Winter Olympics could enhance cross-border ties long strained by its provocations.



"The premise (for an improvement in inter-Korean relations) includes North Korea's cessation of provocations and its show of a will to denuclearize," Choo said during the conference's session on nuclear security.





Choo Mi-ae, the leader of South Korea`s ruling Democratic Party, speaks during Munich Security Conference held on Saturday (Germany time) in Munich, Germany. (Yonhap)

"We hope that inter-Korean dialogue that started through sports will move into the next stages, such as economic cooperation (between the two Koreas)," she added.Calling the North's nuclear program the "biggest challenge" to nuclear security, Choo stressed the need to tackle the issue with a "long-term" approach."The nuclear issue is a long-term task that we have to approach with a long-term perspective," she said."Peaceful choices such as dialogue and exchanges will be the only solution," she added, echoing the Seoul government's position that the long-running nuclear standoff should be dealt with through diplomatic, political measures.During the session, she also addressed lingering concerns that Seoul's pursuit of inter-Korean dialogue and rapprochement could undermine international unity in pressuring Pyongyang to give up its nuclear and missile programs."The Republic of Korea's principal stance is in line with the international community's position that we have to apply sanctions against North Korea that violates UN Security Council resolutions," she said."But rather than seeking sanctions for the sake of sanctions, the Republic of Korea's position is that we have to enforce sanctions through diplomatic means to lead the North back to the dialogue table," she said.Choo then described a military option as a "last resort," as she noted that the South has its own capabilities to deter the North's nuclear threats."The future lies not in the balance of terror but in the balance of co-existence," she said. (Yonhap)