Moon offers encouragement to short track skaters

President Moon Jae-in on Sunday offered words of encouragement to South Korean short track skaters who garnered one gold and one bronze in their matches at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics a day earlier.



In his posts on Facebook and Twitter, Moon called them the "world's strongest," praising their efforts to "push their limits" to make it to the quadrennial games that run until next Sunday.



"I appreciate the efforts by our national short track representatives who are the world's strongest," Moon said. "(At the stadium), I more deeply felt how much sweat you shed and how much trouble you went through over the last four years."



On Saturday, Moon and first lady Kim Jung-sook visited the Gangneung Ice Arena where South Korean athletes competed in the women's 1,500-meter short track speed skating and men's 1,000-meter short track event.





President Moon Jae-in (C) and first lady Kim Jung-sook (2nd from R) watch the women`s 1,500-meter short track speed skating event at Gangneung Ice Arena in Gangeung on Saturday. (Photo courtesy of Cheong Wa Dae-Yonhap)

Choi Min-jeong captured her first Olympic gold, blowing away the field to win the women's 1,500m. Seo Yi-ra won bronze for his first Olympic medal in the men's 1,000m."Your challenge has yet to end. Make sure you don't get injured, and let us do our utmost until the end," Moon said. "Along with the citizens, (I will) root for you."Moon later sent congratulatory letters to Choi and Seo."(Your) skating without any wavering reconfirms South Koreans' mental strength. ... (I am) so proud (of you)," he wrote in the letter to Choi."As we have cheered for you, our citizens will be with you in our future matches," he added.In his letter to Seo, Moon complimented him on finishing third even after having fallen late in the race."It was the result of him getting up and finishing the race. That was an excellent sight," the president said."The bronze medal will give you power to make a new start," he added. (Yonhap)