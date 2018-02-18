Ye Hak-young caught drunk driving

Ye was caught by the police Friday morning, sleeping in his car on the streets of southern Seoul. His alcohol level was 0.067 percent at the time, enough to get his driver’s license revoked.
|Ye Hak-young (Ye’s social media account)
Though not arrested, he will soon be summoned to the police for further investigations.
Ye was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison and four years of suspension for smuggling and injecting banned drug substances in 2009. He returned to the entertainment scene in 2011, featuring in various shows and films.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)