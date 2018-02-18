Go to Mobile Version

Ye Hak-young caught drunk driving

By Im Eun-byel
  • Published : Feb 18, 2018 - 12:44
  • Updated : Feb 18, 2018 - 12:44
Model-actor Ye Hak-young was charged with driving under the influence. He is to face legal punishment once again after the drug scandal in 2009.

Ye was caught by the police Friday morning, sleeping in his car on the streets of southern Seoul. His alcohol level was 0.067 percent at the time, enough to get his driver’s license revoked. 

Ye Hak-young

Though not arrested, he will soon be summoned to the police for further investigations.

Ye was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison and four years of suspension for smuggling and injecting banned drug substances in 2009. He returned to the entertainment scene in 2011, featuring in various shows and films.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)

