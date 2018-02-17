Survey shows Seoul youth lean progressive

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

About 46 percent of Seoul residents in their 20s and 30s identify as progressive, nearly three times those leaning conservative, a survey showed Saturday.Seoul Institute, which is funded by the city government, unveiled the results of its recent survey of 1,000 citizens in those age groups about their political inclinations and social awareness.It showed that 45.5 percent said they are progressives while only 16 percent described themselves as conservatives, and 39 percent said they are middle-of-the-road.The progressive tendency was relatively higher among women (48.2 percent), residents in the city-center and northeast (54 percent and 49.3 percent, respectively) and white-collar workers (47.1 percent).In a separate survey of citizens of all age groups, 38.2 percent identified as progressive, 32.1 percent as conservative and 29.7 percent as centrist. (Yonhap)