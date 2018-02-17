[PyeongChang 2018] S. Korean freestyle skier fails to make cut in women's slopestyle

SPORTS

South Korean freestyle skier Lee Mee-hyun failed to make the cut in the women's slopestyle event at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics on Saturday.



Lee finished 13th among 23 contestants in the women's ski slopestyle qualification round and missed the finals where only the top 12 can perform. She was only 0.2 point behind the 12th-place Maggie Voisin of the United States.





(Yonhap)

At the PyeongChang Olympics, the skiers had to go through two qualifying runs, as the best score counted. Lee marked 46.80 points in her opening run and earned 72.80 points in her second try at Phoenix Snow Park in PyeongChang, Gangwon Province, but wasn't enough to make the cut.Lee was born in Jinju, South Gyeongsang Province, in 1994, but she was adopted by an American family in Philadelphia one year later. Since then, she has been living as Jackie Kling but recovered her original nationality in 2015 to compete for South Korea.Lee previously said one of her goals for the PyeongChang Winter Olympics is to find her birth parents.After the competition, Lee said she was satisfied with her performance and thanked South Korean fans' avid support.Meanwhile, Sarah Hoefflin of Switzerland won the gold medal with a score of 91.20, followed by her compatriot Mathilde Gremaud, who had 88. Isabel Atkin of Britain was third at 84.60. (Yonhap)