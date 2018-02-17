[PyeongChang 2018] Over 90 pct of PyeongChang Olympic tickets sold: organizing committee

SPORTS

More than 90 percent of all tickets at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics have been sold, according to the organizing committee Saturday.



“The rate of tickets sold has reached 92.8 percent, with 991,000 of the total 1,068,000 tickets at the Games sold,” Sung Baik-you, spokesperson for the PyeongChang Olympic organizing committee, said at a press conference at the Main Press Centre in PyeongChang.





(Yonhap)

Of the combined 92,000 tickets for Saturday, 90,000 have been purchased, marking the biggest daily sales figure since the opening of the Winter Olympics last Friday.Despite concerns of weak ticket sales prior to the Games, 545,000 have attended the Games to date, Sung said. He added that 107,900 visited Olympic competitions on Lunar New Year’s Day.The Gangneung Olympic Park, where major Olympic sponsors have set up publicity vendors, and the PyeongChang Medal Plaza were visited by a total of some 30,000 people Friday, nearly tripling the daily average of 10,000 visitors since opening day.Meanwhile, 17 newly confirmed norovirus cases were reported Friday, raising the total to 261. Of those, 217 patients have been released, while 44 are receiving treatment under quarantine.Sung also said that the two Swiss athletes who have contracted the norovirus have been residing outside the athletes’ villages, adding that no norovirus cases have been reported within the two villages, in PyeongChang and Gangneung. (Yonhap)