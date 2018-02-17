[PyeongChang 2018] Gangneung Media Village worker in 50s found dead

SPORTS

An employee at Gangneung Media Village, a residential apartment complex used by media personnel covering the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, was found dead Saturday, according to police.The 55-year-old, only identified by his surname Kim, was found dead at 6:45 a.m. at his temporary apartment in the village, located in the sub-host city of Gangneung, according to police.Kim reportedly complained of having chest pains after dining with co-workers Friday evening. He was discovered by a co-worker using the same apartment.Kim provided translation support for the Japanese press. The police are looking into the exact cause of death. (Yonhap)