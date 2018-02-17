Go to Mobile Version

SPORTS

LATEST NEWS

[PyeongChang 2018] Gangneung Media Village worker in 50s found dead

By Yonhap
  • Published : Feb 17, 2018 - 12:08
  • Updated : Feb 17, 2018 - 12:08
An employee at Gangneung Media Village, a residential apartment complex used by media personnel covering the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, was found dead Saturday, according to police. 

(Yonhap)
The 55-year-old, only identified by his surname Kim, was found dead at 6:45 a.m. at his temporary apartment in the village, located in the sub-host city of Gangneung, according to police.

Kim reportedly complained of having chest pains after dining with co-workers Friday evening. He was discovered by a co-worker using the same apartment.

Kim provided translation support for the Japanese press. The police are looking into the exact cause of death. (Yonhap)

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114