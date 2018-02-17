Overseas direct purchases of electronics surges 44.3% in 2017

BUSINESS

(Samsung Electronics)

South Koreans' direct purchases of electronic goods and home appliances from overseas online sellers jumped more than 40 percent last year, government data showed Saturday.They bought 277.3 billion won ($256.9 million) worth of home appliances, electronics and communications devices via foreign Internet shopping malls in 2017, according to the Statistics Korea's online shopping report. It marked a 44.3 percent increase from 192.1 billion won in 2016 as more local consumers tapped the market to hunt for bargains or buy rare items.By country of sellers, the United States accounted for 66 percent followed by China with 17.8 percent. Direct purchases from China jumped 45 percent on-year to 49.3 billion won as cheaper products, including portable battery charters and air purifiers, attracted budget-conscious consumers. (Yonhap)